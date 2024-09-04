Gemini Live now available for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices

Last month, Google announced that it was starting the rollout of Gemini Live, a new voice-based experience for accessing Gemini on Android devices. With Gemini Live, users can have free-flowing conversations with Gemini and even interrupt for more details in a more natural and conversational way.

Today, Google updated its Gemini page to announce that the Gemini Live experience is now available for all Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices with the language set as English (United States). Gemini Live can be accessed from an Android phone or tablet through the latest Gemini mobile app or by using Gemini as a mobile assistant.

To access Gemini Live, users must be at least 18 years old. It is important to note that Gemini Live will not be available with a work or school Google account; you need a personal Google account. Also, Gems cannot be used with Gemini Live at this time.

Here's how you can get started with Gemini Live on your Android device:

Open the Gemini mobile app, or if "Hey Google" is enabled, you can say "Hey Google." At the bottom of the Gemini overlay, tap the Live icon. If you are accessing it for the first time, follow any on-screen instructions. Once done, you can just start talking. To turn off the mic, say "stop" or tap the Hold or End buttons on the screen. Gemini Live will not be available when the device is locked. You always need to unlock your device to start it.

To talk to Gemini in the background, you must turn on notifications for Gemini Live on your device. Once done, while you are speaking with Gemini Live, you can access other apps on your device. In the coming months, we can expect Google to expand Gemini Live availability to the Gemini web and the Gemini experience on iOS.