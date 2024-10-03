Matchpoint: Tennis Championships and The Land Beneath Us join Xbox Free play Days

Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate members have new games to try out over the weekend, thanks to Microsoft's latest Free Play Games offer. Xbox players on consoles with a Game Pass subscription can now jump into Matchpoint: Tennis Championships and The Land Beneath Us for no extra cost, with complete access to the games available till the promotion runs out on Sunday.

First up is Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, the sports entry from 2022 that's offering a deep career mode, fully customizable character creation for making a tennis star, and a focus on tactical gameplay.

The developer Torus Games describes the experience like this:

The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships combines slick character animations, authentic ball physics and enhanced player control to replicate the realistic rhythm of the game - every swing and hit feeling unique and satisfying.

The next game in the lineup is The Land Beneath Us, a mishmash of multiple genres touting plenty of action. It's being described as a turn-based rogue-lite action dungeon crawler by the developer FairPlay Studios. Released earlier this year, the title has you going through the underworld using powerful abilities and movement combos to take out enemies.

The story is described by the developer as:

Forged by The Creator, the Ultimate Soul Harvester (U.S.H) is crafted to gather Souls. Now armed with Soul-Technology, its mission is one of redemption. Explore The Underworld, engage, barter, or confront characters. Learn from their tales to shape your unique path.

Links to the store pages where discounts are currently running for these Free Play Days promotions are below:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, October 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Following this, expect the next weekend selection to land on October 10.