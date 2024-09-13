Gemini could be getting Google Photos extension soon

Recently, Google introduced the Gemini-based "Ask Photos" feature for the Photos app, allowing users to search for specific photos using natural conversation language rather than using specific keywords. Now, details about the Google Photos Gemini extension have emerged suggesting that it would work similarly to the "Ask Photos" feature.

In the latest beta (version 15.36.40.29) of the Google app on Android, evidence of the Google Photos extension in Gemini was discovered. The official description of the extension mentions two ways via which it can be used: "reminisce about past activities like photos of first food," and "use the photographic memory to remember information."

This suggests that the Google Photos Gemini extension works much like the "Ask Photos" feature, which is currently available for select US users. Using the natural language feature, users can use phrases such as "skating on ice" or "painting in the backyard."

However, the "Ask Photos" feature takes it to the next step and lets users ask complex questions such as "What's my license plate number", or "What were the top 10 things I did on my trip to Japan?" Users can also ask the feature to create a photo album or summarize memories to share with friends.

Basically, "Ask Photos" understands details such as what food is on the plate in a picture, and more intricate details. However, it may not always provide you with an immediate answer, and users can assist by providing extra information.

Gemini can already access your email and other Google Workspace apps, and soon with access to Google Photos, it will be able to offer even more personalized information. Do note that as per the extensions' description, " You're sharing personal info with this service."

Notably, the Google Photos Gemini extension isn't available to anyone yet but is expected to be announced by Google shortly. It is rumored that the Google Photos Gemini extension will be pushed alongside the wider rolls out of the "Ask Photos" feature.

Source and image: Android Authority