Google rolls out new Gemini-based Ask Photos search feature for select US users

In May, as part of the 2024 Google I/O developers conference, the company announced a number of upcoming generative AI features. One of them was called Ask Photos, and today, Google revealed that a few US users can now access the feature as part of Google Labs.

In a blog post, Google described how Ask Photos works:

Using the latest Gemini models, Ask Photos can understand the context of your photo gallery — like the most important people in your life, hobbies or favorite foods — and pull out relevant details to help you find specific memories and uncover information about your life.

Ask Photos is supposed to let you use conversational language, rather than just specific keywords, to help you find out what you need via your photo library. You could ask where a specific location was on your last vacation with Ask Photos, or perhaps what you ate at a restaurant a few months ago. Google says:

Ask Photos understands details, like where you took photos with your camping gear or what dish is sitting on the table in your picture at the restaurant, to give you the answer. And because Ask Photos is conversational, if it doesn't find the right answer immediately, you can provide extra clues or details to nudge it in the right direction.

Other examples of what users can do with Ask Photos is have it create a top 10 list of what you did in your last trip for a friend or ask it to show the best photos from a birthday party.

Google says it will "get this experience right" before Ask Photos is made generally available. In addition, Google is rolling out a new update for Photos in English via its Android and iOS that will let users find photos using everyday language, and it will expand to include more languages in the coming weeks.