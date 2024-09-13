You can change the mouse pointer look in the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2

With the quarterly platform release of Android 15, Google is revealing what users can expect with this year's big OS update. One notable feature is that Android 15 could make keyboard switching much easier compared to the current process. Android 15 has also shown signs of letting users tweak the resolution and orientation of external displays.

Now, with the second beta of the Android 15 QPR1, some interesting customization options have been introduced on the Settings page. Notably, folks at Android Authority spotted a bunch of settings that let users customize the mouse pointer.

After installing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 on a Pixel phone and attaching a keyboard with the touchpad on it, the Settings menu reveals some new options. The new options can be accessed by heading over to Settings > System > Touchpad & mouse.

Here, users will see the options including fill style selector, a pointer stroke style selector, and a pointer scale slider. Under the pointer fill style, users will be able to change the inner color of the mouse pointer from default black to multiple colors, such as green, pink, blue, and yellow. This will make the pointer more visible in challenging backgrounds.

The pointer stroke style selector lets users add either a black or white outline to the mouse pointer. Finally, with the pointer scale slider, users can increase or decrease the size of the mouse pointer. The best part about these customization options was that they appear by default as the user attaches a keyboard with a touchpad.

The mouse pointer customization options inside Android 15 only suggest that Google is trying to enhance the productivity of Android tablets. Google has already published the source code of Android 15 on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and is rumored to start pushing the stable Android 15 update to supported devices sometime in October.