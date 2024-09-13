After Galaxy S25 Ultra, renders of the alleged Galaxy S25 surface online

We have seen several leaks about the top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra pop-up in recent times. Just a few days ago, renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaced, showcasing the purported design of the device. It was also reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might finally introduce a satellite connectivity feature, and could be much thinner than initially expected.

If that wasn't enough, we now have a new leak that shows off the renders of the base model of the Galaxy S25 series. Reportedly, the dimensions of the Galaxy S25 have been reduced from all angles compared to the Galaxy S24 base model.

Allegedly, the Galaxy S25 measures 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, which is smaller than the size of the Galaxy S24's 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm. However, the display on the Galaxy S25 is rumored to remain almost the same at 6.17 inches, which could be rounded up to 6.2 inches.

Speaking of the design, the render of the alleged Galaxy S25 reveals a similar design to its predecessor. Cameras are expected to get rings around them, similar to the rings shown in the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders. The bezels on the Galaxy S25 appear thinner, and flat sides are here to stay.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 renders

Additionally, the device is expected to have more RAM than previous non-Ultra models. The Galaxy S25 is speculated to start with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The battery on the phone is also tipped to stay at 4,000mAh.

It was recently tipped that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will power the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. However, earlier, Samsung also confirmed the Exynos 2500 processor, which is expected to power the Galaxy S25 series.

For now, it is unclear if the Galaxy S25 series will only use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor or a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos, and possibly even MediaTek processors.