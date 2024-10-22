Gemini could soon let you make calls and send texts while the phone is locked

Last week, we reported that Gemini might soon allow users to generate images in different aspect ratios. Currently, users can generate images in a square shape using Gemini, but that could change, and the AI could soon let you generate images in the most common aspect ratio options, such as 16:9, 4:3, 9:16, and 3:4.

Another new feature is currently under development for Gemini that adds the ability to handle calls and text messages, even if the phone is locked. You can summon Google or Gemini assistant by saying, "Hey, Google," and initiate calls or send text messages. However, only Google Assistant can make calls or send messages when your device is locked. That may change soon, and the powers could land for Gemini AI as well.

The new feature was spotted in the Google app 15.42.30.28.arm64 beta. It was discovered that Gemini would gain a new lock screen functionality. Users will see a new on/off toggle to allow Gemini to make calls or send text messages when the phone is locked. If the feature is turned on, Google notifies that "Gemini will still ask you to unlock when a response contains personal content, such as your Gmail messages, from apps you use."

image via Android Authority

Notably, the new app also brings an updated UI. The floating Gemini overlay has a minimal interface, and the text input box expands vertically to make all the text visible. Additionally, the interface now separates all of the Gemini extensions into different categories. As per the screenshots, categories such as Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity can be seen, with respective extensions under them.

For now, it is unclear when these new features will be included in the stable version of the Gemini app. Also, experimental features or UI changes are not guaranteed to go live.