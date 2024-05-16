Gemini for Google Workspace expands to the education sector

Following Google I/O this year, it was clear that Google had planned to bring its Gemini AI to as many products as possible, and its Education products were no exception to this rule. Today, Google has announced that Gemini for Google Workspace will be expanded to include education communities.

Google announced that Gemini will be available to education institutions in two tiers, starting from May 23rd, as add-ons for existing Google Workspace for Education edition for users 18 years or older. The two add-ons are:

Gemini Education is a lower price offering to help education institutions get started with generative AI in Workspace, with a monthly usage limit. Through the Admin console, Admins can learn more about how people in their domain are trending towards their usage limits.

Gemini Education Premium includes everything in Gemini Education, plus additional advanced features like AI-powered note taking and summaries in Meet, AI-enhanced data loss prevention and more coming soon. This add-on provides full access and usage of generative AI tools in Workspace.

Testing that it conducted revealed that users enjoyed having Gemini integration in the tools that they already use day-to-day, including Docs, Gmail, Sheets and Slides. It's also making use of LearnLM to pilot Gemini in Classroom with new lesson planning features.

Google also states that there will be access to chat with Gemini with gemini.google.com, which will include enterprise-grade data protection and Google's already existing AI technology to help its users speed up time-consuming tasks.

Google confirmed that these add-ons don't have a minimum purchase requirement, so any institution wanting to try this out with a smaller group can purchase a few licenses with any existing Workspace for Education edition.

The additional data protections that Google will provide will allow users to access Google Gemini with school accounts free of charge. The data won't be reviewed by anyone and won't be used to train AI models or shared with other users/institutions. This again will only be available to users over 18, and existing education institutions who have purchased Gemini Enterprise will be able to transition to either Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium soon.