Here's every Android update and new AI features coming with the Galaxy S25 series

The Unpacked event introduced the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, showcasing not only upgraded specs and hardware, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Gorilla Armor 2 protection, but also new software features made possible by a collaboration between Samsung and Google. Both companies have loaded the Galaxy S25 series with AI features aimed to enhance user experience. Here's a closer look at all the new Android updates and AI features the Galaxy S25 series has on offer:

1. Gemini replaces Bixby as the default personal assistant

Gemini has taken center stage on the Galaxy S25 series. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has replaced Bixby with Google Gemini, which is accessible with just a press of the side button. Users can activate Gemini for contextual help, which is tailored to offer more information about what's on the screen.

Gemini extensions now include Samsung apps such as Reminder, Calendar, Notes, and Clock, in addition to existing integrations with Google Maps, YouTube, Google Messages, Spotify, and more. This allows users to take multiple actions using Gemini AI across apps and services.

Google is also adding Gemini Live to the Galaxy S25 series, which acts as a conversational AI tool offering real-time spoken responses. Users will be able to upload photos, files, and YouTube videos and interact with Gemini for detailed insights on the content.

2. Real-time updates with Now Bar

Galaxy S25 series's "Now Bar" brings live updates from various apps and services right onto the lock screen. Sports fans will be able to keep track of live scores and stats of their favorite teams.

Google Maps integration to the "Now Bar" offers glanceable navigation and reminders about when to leave for your appointment based on the current traffic situation.

3. Enhanced Circle to Search

Circle to Search, introduced last year, gets smarter this year with AI Overviews on the Galaxy S25 series. Users can circle an image and get access to information and related links instantly.

The enhanced Circle to Search also brings one-tap actions. It can automatically identify phone numbers, email addresses, or website links on the screen. Tapping on the chip lets users call, email, or visit a website directly.

4. Improved hearing aid and braille display experiences

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series offers enhanced support for users with hearing and vision impairments. LE Audio enables hands-free calling, personalized audio adjustments, and low-latency connection to hearing aids from GN Hearing and Oticon Intent when paired with Galaxy S25 series phones.

Additionally, TalkBack 15 now supports braille displays using a HID Bluetooth connection. Samsung has said that in the coming weeks, TalkBack on the Galaxy S25 series will also provide more detailed image descriptions powered by Gemini.

5. Galaxy Watch for Kids experience

Parents can now manage Galaxy Watch7 LTE smartwatches for kids with the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience through the Google Family Link. They can approve contacts, track locations, and limit distractions during school hours.

Samsung notes that the updates are rolling out today in the US and are also available on major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.