Fitbit app to use Gemini powers to help you with improved health insights

Fitbit, now under Google's umbrella, has announced the launch of Fitbit Labs in its app. The Fitbit Labs program will allow select users to test out experimental features within the Fitbit app and provide feedback on their experience.

According to the announcement, Fitbit users will receive and be able to use experimental features before the general public. Users who qualify for the Fitbit Labs experience will find a new option within the app's "You" tab. Here, users can either join immediately by tapping the "Try it now" button or sign up for the waitlist if the Fitbit Labs isn't available.

The first project under the Fitbit Labs experimental feature section is the "Insights Explorer." Once you sign up, the "Insights Explorer" makes use of Google Gemini to help you find detailed insights into health and fitness data. Fitbit notes:

The first lab, an insights explorer, uses Google’s Gemini models and will test the ability of AI to understand users’ health and wellness questions and give personalized answers about some Fitbit data types. For example, you could receive interesting explanations about how your activity impacts your sleep, with a chart that helps you visualize the connection.

The Fitbit health data will be analyzed by Gemini AI to offer answers to users' queries related to the data. Users can summon Gemini to analyze charts and graphs and receive insights in easy-to-understand language.

Additionally, Gemini will help users understand the relation between different metrics and how their activities in daily life are impacting their overall health. Fitbit has announced that more new features will be tested through the Fitbit Labs in the future with a focus on bringing the latest Google innovations to the Fitbit experience.

Fitbit has also added a disclaimer at the end of the official post reading, "Fitbit Labs features are available for a short time and may require Fitbit Premium. Your AI-generated responses may include inaccurate or offensive information. It is not intended to diagnose or suggest treatment of any disease or condition, and should not be used for medical advice."