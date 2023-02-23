Get over here! Mortal Kombat 12 is confirmed and it's coming in 2023

Fans of the long running Mortal Kombat gaming franchise got some big news today. During the quarterly investor call for Warner Bros Discovery, the media giant announced that not only is Mortal Kombat 12 in the works, but it's due to be released sometime in 2023.

Details about the game were not revealed but the company's executive vice president Andrew Slabin did state that it had "ambitious launch projections" for Mortal Kombat 12, along with another upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is due on May 26. NetherRealm Studios, the primary developer for the Mortal Kombat game series, has yet to comment on this reveal.

The last game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, was launched in the spring of 2019, followed by a number of paid and free DLC content that continued to be launched through the end of 2020. The game had sold over 15 million copies by mid-2022.

Warner Bros Interactive also announced today that the Harry Potter themed RPG, Hogwarts Legacy has sold 12 million copies since its launch just two weeks ago. It looks like the video game division of Warner Bros. Discovery will have a very solid release schedule for the rest of 2023.