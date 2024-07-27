Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns DLC launches Sept. 24 with new story, fighters and Animalities

Developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. Games used this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con to officially reveal a new DLC pack for its fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. It's called Khaos Reigns, and will include a new storyline, new fighters, and the long-awaited return of Animality finishers for characters.

The trailer for the new DLC concentrates mostly on the new storyline and the three MK characters that will be playable fighters. IGN has the summary of the plot for Khaos Reigns:

After repelling the invaders who endangered Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative. When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

The three new MK fighters will be Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor. All three will be available as part of the Kombat Pack 2 lineup which will be released alongside Khaos Reigns on September 24.

NetherRealm also confirmed what was previously leaked by dataminers in June. There will be three more non-MK characters in the Kombat Pack 2 lineup that will be released sometime in the future. One will be Ghostface, the slasher killer at the center of the Scream movie franchise. Another will be the T-1000 Terminator from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, with both the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick. Finally, Conan the Barbarian, as he looked in the classic film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be in the Kombat Pack 2. Schwarzenegger will not be providing the voice, however.

All players of Mortal Kombat 1 will also be getting the new Animality finisher options, which first debuted many years ago in Mortal Kombat 3. The trailer shows a few of these Animality finishers, which are very brutal.