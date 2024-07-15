Mortal Kombat 1 drops its Takeda gameplay trailer; the DLC fighter launches July 23

Owners of Mortal Kombat 1 will be able to get the newest DLC fighter from the hit fighting game from developer NetherRealm Studios very soon. Today, the team released the gameplay trailer for the character Takeda, along with a release date of July 23.

Takeda, who made his first appearance in the game series with Mortal Kombat X, is a student of Scorpion. The trailer on YouTube definitely shows his influence on Takeda as he pulls out his deadly dual-bladed whips on his opponents. We also see those blades in one of the character's Fatality movies.

This will be the final character in the first DLC pack for Mortal Kombat 1, which has included five previous fighters (Quan Chi, Ermac, Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and DC Comics' Peacemaker). If you own the Premium Edition of the game, you will get the first crack at Takeda. In addition, on July 23, we will see the final extra Kameo fighter, Ferra, included as part of the DLC pack.

While this may be the end for this first Kombat Pack DLC, NetherRealm already has plans for more content for Mortal Kombat 1. In December 2023, the studio head and Mortal Kombat co-creator, Ed Boon, announced that Mortal Kombat 1 will have a story-based DLC. There's no info on the storyline for that DLC, nor when it might launch.

In June, data miners claimed they had found evidence of more fighters that will be added to the game sometime in the future. They included three classic MK characters: Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot. The data miners also claim to have found Ghostface from the Scream movie series, along with Terminator 2: Judgement Day's T-1000 and Conan the Barbarian. Again, we don't have any info on when or if these fighters will be made available for Mortal Kombat 1 owners.