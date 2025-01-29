GOG launches Dreamlist, a new community wishlist to help bring back classic games

The GOG store has built a reputation over many years for being a PC platform that focuses on game preservation. Just earlier today, it released the retro Dino Crisis games with modern enhancements and support for the latest operating systems. The company had another surprise for PC gaming fans though, that being an upgraded community wishlist, which it has dubbed the Dreamlist.

"Bringing classic games back to life is a significant challenge," says GOG in a press release. "With obsolete technology, complex IP rights, and challenging business cases, our Team tackles these hurdles daily. But now, more than ever, we need a helping hand. Your helping hand."

Compared to the old wishlist that was essentially hidden in a corner, the Dreamlist sits as a part of the main store website with all previous data plus new improvements. It has a massive list of games that have been lost to time, with almost no way for anybody to purchase or even run them on modern PCs easily. Each game now has its own page with trailers, screenshots, and a rundown of its features.

GOG users can vote for any titles they want re-released on the platform and even share their memories with the game from back in the day.

"It’s a place where your memories meet action," the company adds. "You tell us what matters, and we work to make it happen. Each vote is a spark that inspires publishers to act. With the brand new design, it's easier than ever to champion your favorites and make sure your voice is heard – because we believe that together we can keep the classics alive."

The newly released GOG Dreamlist can be found here. All that's needed to start voting and sharing stories is a GOG account.