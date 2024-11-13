GOG unveils Preservation Program to maintain classic games for modern systems 'forever'

Today, the GOG Store by CD Projekt announced a brand-new initiative whose main focus is game preservation, making sure classics remain playable for the foreseeable future. Simply named the GOG Preservation Program, it will use the company's resources to make sure a large number of iconic games remain "compatible with modern systems forever."

As part of the program, the store is re-releasing 100 classic games from its DRM-free collection with the Preserved by GOG tag. Containing series like Resident Evil, Heroes of Might and Magic, Dungeon Keeper, Diablo, Fallout, Alpha Protocol, Warcraft, and so much more, the list of games has been quality tested and updated independently to make sure they are fully compatible with the latest version of Windows, modern controllers, and various resolutions.

"The Video Game History Foundation has shared that 87% of games created before 2010 are inaccessible today," says GOG. "With the help of the gaming community, we are set on getting that number down to zero. "

Each game with the GOG Preservation Program stamp now has a dedicated log section to see just how the store's teams have improved the experience. For example, on The Witcher: Enhanced Edition's store page, it says the log update today has added DirectX to dependencies for compatibility, changed CPU core affinity for performance improvements, and verified the game is stable and compatible with Windows 10 and 11.

While the announcement's focus may be on classic games, GOG says it may apply this continuous maintaining status on recently released games, too. Moreover, the company says it has a long backlog of games waiting to enter the Preservation Program officially, and it expects to have hundreds of games to have its stamp of approval by the end of 2025.

The complete list of games currently on the GOG Preservation Program can be seen here.