Tails 6.11 out now with more protection against partitioning errors that can wipe data

The Tails team has just announced the latest version of their ultra-private Linux-based operating system, Tails 6.11. Each point release typically brings with it a new feature or two, and this time is no different. With this update, you get better detection of partition errors, which can help you save your persistent data before it's too late.

Here is what the release notes have to say about this new feature:

Sometimes, the partitions on a Tails USB stick get corrupted. This creates errors with the Persistent Storage or during upgrades. Partitions can get corrupted because of broken or counterfeit hardware, software errors, or physically removing the USB stick while Tails is running. Tails now warns about such partitioning errors earlier. For example, if partitioning errors are detected when there is no Persistent Storage, Tails recommends that you reinstall or use a new USB stick.

Here's a list of other smaller changes and updates that were made in this release:

Update Tor Browser to 14.0.4.

Update Thunderbird to 128.5.0esr.

Remove support for hardware wallets in Electrum. Trezor wallets stopped working in Debian 12 (Bookworm), and so in Tails 6.0 or later.

Disable GNOME Text Editor from reopening on the last file. (#20704)

Add a link to the Tor Connection assistant from the menu of the Tor status icon on the desktop.

Make it easier for our team to find useful information in WhisperBack reports.

In addition to all this, the Tails team says its operating system was recently audited by Radically Open Security. Three flaws were found but are not believed to have been exploited in the wild, though, the details are now known, so if you're upgrading after January 9 and have used Tails a lot, a manual upgrade is recommended by the Tails team.

Here are the flaws uncovered by the audit:

Prevent an attacker from installing malicious software permanently. (#20701) In Tails 6.10 or earlier, an attacker who has already taken control of an application in Tails could then exploit a vulnerability in Tails Upgrader to install a malicious upgrade and permanently take control of your Tails. Doing a manual upgrade would erase such malicious software. Prevent an attacker from monitoring online activity. (#20709 and #20702) In Tails 6.10 or earlier, an attacker who has already taken control of an application in Tails could then exploit vulnerabilities in other applications that might lead to deanonymization or the monitoring of browsing activity: In Onion Circuits, to get information about Tor circuits and close them.

In Unsafe Browser, to connect to the Internet without going through Tor.

In Tor Browser, to monitor your browsing activity.

In Tor Connection, to reconfigure or block your connection to the Tor network. Prevent an attacker from changing the Persistent Storage settings. (#20710)

If you're running Tails 6.0 or above, you can now do an automatic upgrade to 6.11, this will preserve any persistent storage you may have. Alternatively, you can do a manual upgrade or perform a new installation.