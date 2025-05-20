Google I/O 2025: When and where to watch the Google keynote

Google I/O 2025, the search giant's annual developer conference, will kick off in a few hours. The two-day event will feature live-streamed keynotes, sessions, and workshops on the latest developments in Android, web, cloud, and, of course, AI.

A highlight of the event is the Google Keynote live stream, which typically marks the official start of the conference every year. Google Keynote for I/O 2025 is scheduled for May 20, starting at 10 am PT / 1 am ET / 5 pm GMT / 6 pm BST / 10:30 pm IST.

If you're wondering where to watch the Google I/O 2025 keynote event, it will be available on the official Google YouTube channel and the Google I/O website. A version of the keynote in American Sign Language will also be available to stream on YouTube.

Google will host the Developer Keynote at 1:30 pm PT on May 20 to talk more about the technical aspects of the announcements made during the main keynote. It will be streamed live on the Google I/O website and Google for Developers YouTube channel.

In addition, several other sessions on Android, web, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies will be live-streamed on the Google for Developers channel and the official website. Google has planned sessions to discuss Gemini in-car experiences, photorealistic 3D Maps, Android XR, new features in Google Play and Chrome, and other topics.

Google announced its developer conference for 2025 earlier this year and published a schedule of the events and sessions it will host during the two days of the conference. While Google officially released an upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro model before the event, it accidentally leaked the Material 3 Expressive design language through a blog post.

One thing that's different about this year's Google I/O is that the company made some Android announcements in a separate online event earlier this month, where it introduced several security features for Android devices and the leaked Material 3 Expressive. Google is bringing Gemini to more platforms like smartwatches, cars, TVs, and XR headsets.