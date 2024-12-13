Samsung officially drops the first look at its Galaxy XR headset

Soon after Google finally took the wraps off its operating system "Android XR," specifically tailored for XR devices including headsets and smart glasses, Samsung also officially unveiled the first look at their Galaxy XR headset. In a post, Samsung explained how the company, along with Google and Qualcomm are planning to advance extended reality (XR) by blending physical and virtual worlds.

The extended reality (XR) includes virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). XR brings together a spatial canvas where users can see, hear and interact with an outside world. Notably, the upcoming Android XR platform integrates the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, Google's software suite and Qualcomm's hardware expertise. According to Samsung, the collaboration will introduce a conversational user interface (UI) offering "cutting-edge capabilities beyond gestures or a controller, utilizing voice and natural conversation to elevate the experience."

Samsung's first XR headset is codenamed "Project Moohan," will be the first device powered by Android XR platform. Samsung explains that "Moohan" meaning "Infinity" in Korean, reflects its ambition to deliver limitless possibilities through XR in entertainment, productivity, and health. It was rumored for quite a while that Samsung was working on a XR headset. Qualcomm CEO even hinted that Samsung's first XR device would be a smart glass, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

While the exact timeline for the launch of Samsung first XR headset, the Galaxy XR, hasn't been revealed, based on previous rumors it appears that headset may debut in Q3 2025.

Samsung reiterated that it is working with Qualcomm and Google to deliver the best possible experience to its customers by "adding passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input," users will be able to explore the world with Google Maps, enjoy content on YouTube or plan trips using Gemini AI, all a spatial canvas offered by Galaxy XR.