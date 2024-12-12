Google announces Android XR, a new platform targeting AR and VR headsets

After years of neglect, Google is finally focusing on extended reality (XR) devices like headsets and glasses. Today, Google announced Android XR, a new operating system built for XR devices. Google also launched the Android XR SDK Developer Preview for developers with several supporting tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR.

Google is partnering with Samsung to create a device code-named Project Moohan. This upcoming Android XR-powered Project Moohan headset will be similar to Apple Vision Pro, focusing on a fully immersive experience. Users can also switch between a fully immersive experience and the real world. Users will be able to use their popular Google apps, including Gemini, Google TV, Google Photos, YouTube, Chrome, and others in their virtual environment.

Gemini will be the flagship experience that will be available on this upcoming device. Gemini can understand what users see through their headsets and guide them in their tasks. Apart from Google's own apps, Google promises that popular mobile and tablet Android apps from the Google Play Store will work right out of the box. Apps and games made specifically for Android XR will be arriving next year as well. Project Moohan will be available for purchase next year.

Apart from Samsung, Google is working with Qualcomm partners like Lynx, Sony, and XREAL to develop Android XR-based smartglasses. Google is also planning to start real-world testing of prototype glasses running Android XR with a small group of users. Google also mentioned that it is continuing to partner with Magic Leap on XR technology and future AR and AI products.

Shahram Izadi, VP & GM of XR at Google, said the following regarding the Android XR launch:

"Android XR is designed to be an open, unified platform for XR headsets and glasses. For users, this means more choice of devices and access to apps they already know and love. For developers, it's a unified platform with opportunities to build experiences for a wide range of devices using familiar Android tools and frameworks."

With the Android XR SDK, developers can spatialize their app with rich 3D elements, spatial panels, and spatial audio. They can also take advantage of multimodal interaction capabilities such as hands and eyes. Developers can find more details about the Android XR SDK here.