Hands-on video of Samsung's upcoming XR headset reveals interesting details

Last December, Samsung officially gave us the first glimpse at its upcoming Galaxy XR headset, which it called "Project Moohan," meaning "Infinity" in Korean. The company also revealed that the XR headset runs on an operating system developed in collaboration with Google called Android XR, specifically designed for XR devices. Samsung showcased the Project Moohand XR headset during the Unpacked event after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

Now, popular Tech YouTuber MKBHD has got his hands on the unfinished Project Moohan headset, and he has some interesting details to share. Samsung's XR headset aims to unify a fragmented augmented reality headset industry by running on a shared software foundation—Android XR. Current VR and XR headsets rely on proprietary operating systems like Apple's VisionOS for Vision Pro and Meta's Horizon OS for Quest devices. Project Moohan introduces Android XR as a versatile platform capable of running Android apps through Play Store and dedicated spatial apps, promising a broader app ecosystem.

The video shows the design of Samsung's XR headset, which will remind you of the Apple and Meta devices. Like Apple Vision Pro, Samsung's XR headset features colored fabrics and a large reflective front panel. However, unlike Apple Vision Pro, it lacks an external screen for displaying users' eyes. This means that the wearer's eyes remain hidden but come with a removable magnetic light shield for blocking light.

There is also an adjustable head strap, which may look reminiscent of the discontinued Meta Quest Pro. The device is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, which is housed inside a thin metallic frame at the front. Another difference between Apple Vision Pro and Samsung's XR Project Moohan headset is that the latter offers a battery that can be easily pulled out without needing an extraction tool. This allows for easy replacement of batteries in case the battery runs out.

image by MKBHD

The XR headset offers some physical controls, such as a button at the top right, volume rockers on the top left, and sensors and cameras all around the device. There is also a touchpad on the right side of the headset. MKBHD terms Samsung's Project Moohan XR device as "the Nexus or Pixel, but for headsets." The hands-on also reveals that users will be able to move, resize, and place apps anywhere on the window using hand gestures. Android apps such as Play Store and YouTube will also be functional on the Samsung XR headset.

image by MKBHD

Gemini is shown to be the device's default AI assistant. It can respond to voice commands, interact with on-screen content, organize windows, and do almost everything that it can do on a smartphone. Circle to Search is also shown to work seamlessly on the device.

image by MKBHD

For now, the launch date, pricing, and other important details remain under wraps, but according to MKBHD, Samsung intends to start shipping its XR headset this year.