Samsung Galaxy S25 may stick with the same charging speed as the Galaxy S20

Samsung still has a few Galaxy products in line for debut this year, including the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 series, pre-reservation of which is already open in India. While we wait for these devices, the rumor mill is already buzzing with leaks related to next year's flagship series, the Galaxy S25 series.

While much has already been leaked about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, recent renders of the standard Galaxy S25 also appeared online. These renders suggest that the dimensions of the device have been trimmed from all angles, and the Galaxy S25 could allegedly be smaller than the Galaxy S24.

Now, China's 3C (China Compulsory Certification) regulatory filing reveals some crucial details about the upcoming standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ devices. Spoiler alert! the details will disappoint fans who were eagerly waiting for some hardware changes with these devices.

According to the regulatory filing, the Galaxy S25 Plus (SM-S9360) has a maximum charging speed of 45W (15V/3A), while the base model, i.e., the Galaxy S25 (SM-S9310) limited to 25W (9V/2.77A). The certification also reveals that none of the devices will come with a charging adapter.

The charging speed of the Galaxy S25 is quite disappointing because the base model of the Galaxy S-series has been stuck on 25W wired charging since 2020's Galaxy S20. This means that Samsung will continue to offer the same wired charging speed to the base model of the Galaxy S-series for the sixth consecutive year.

Samsung is expected to offer the same 4,000mAh battery as the Galaxy S24 inside next year's Galaxy S25. It has been reported that the Galaxy S25 will come with a Snapdragon processor exclusively. However, earlier reports have suggested otherwise, as Samsung themselves introduced the Exynos 2500 processor, which is ready for their flagship products.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are also expected to come with the same camera setup as this year, and major upgrades will be seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Let us know in the comments below, which of the three devices from the Galaxy S25 lineup you are more excited about.

Source and image: Gizmochina