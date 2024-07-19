Google could offer the Pixel Satellite SOS feature free for two years

The satellite connectivity in smartphones trend started with Apple when it introduced the feature in its iPhone 14 series. Google joined the party a bit late, but added support for satellite communication with Android 15, allowing apps to recognize when a device is connected to a satellite.

However, smartphone OEMs need to have built-in support and also join hands with satellite carriers to offer the service. Multiple Samsung apps were also spotted with early signs of satellite communication.

Google is expected to bring an emergency satellite connectivity feature to the upcoming Pixel 9 series, and in the latest APK Teardown post, folks at Android Authority have found some interesting updates about the satellite connectivity feature.

In the latest Android 15 Beta 4 update, some strings have been spotted that reference the satellite connectivity feature. Some changes to the strings reveal that Google may call the satellite connectivity for Pixel devices the Pixel Satellite SOS feature. Notably, the feature could be available for free for the first two years on Pixel devices.

It should be noted that the "{two}" could just be a placeholder term used in the strings referencing satellite connectivity. However, Apple offers emergency satellite connectivity for iPhones for two years after activating the iPhone 14 or 15 series. So, Google offering the satellite connectivity feature for its Pixel devices for the same period could help the company remain competitive with its competitors.

Pixel Satellite SOS

Satellite SOS available

Point to Satellite Notification

Your Pixel has been updated to support satellite communication

The strings suggest the Pixel phone will be updated to support satellite communication. The Pixel 9 series is expected to launch on August 13, and the term "updated" could mean older devices will support the feature in the future. However, the satellite connectivity feature requires certain specialized hardware, and older Pixels don't have one to support the feature.