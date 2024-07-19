When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Pre-ordering the Google Pixel 9 Pro will get you a limited edition collectible

Neowin · with 1 comment

Google Pixel 9 Pro teaser

Google recently released a teaser video of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, giving us a peek into their designs. Now, it has been found that Google has something exciting in store for those pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone.

According to the Google Store pages of some countries, Google is throwing a limited edition collectible with the pre-order of the Pixel 9 Pro. On the Google Store pages of Australia, Japan, and Singapore, you can see a banner that reads:

Be the first to order the new Google Pixel 9 Pro phones and receive a limited edition collectible.
Limited-time offer, while supply lasts.

Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order

The image shows a fancy box, which looks more premium than the actual retail box of the phone. The box has Google's default four-color G logo in the center and "Google Store" written just below it on the book-style cover. The interior of the box is black.

Notably, Taiwan's Google Store page has revealed what is inside that pre-order limited edition gift box. As per the website, the items inside the box are "original Google Pixel design posters." Note that the Google Store pages where the collectible gift box is being shown as a pre-order limited edition gift are in the Asia-Pacific region.

Taiwan Google Store

Previously, the real-world images of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were revealed via Taiwan's NCC certification. It is also rumored that the Pixel 9 series will come with upgraded cameras, excluding the main camera.

Google is also expected to offer 1-year of Gemini Advanced with the Pixel 9 Pro models. The Pixel 9 series is also expected to get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The European pricing was also leaked sometime back, suggesting that the Pixel 9 series could get a price hike. It is also rumored that the Pixel 9 series could pack Samsung's M14 OLED display.

Report a problem with article
Apple satellite communication
Next Article

Google could offer the Pixel Satellite SOS feature free for two years

Pixel 9 Pro Fold hero
Previous Article

Google may launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in these countries

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment