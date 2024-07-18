Multiple Samsung apps show early signs of preparing for satellite communication

Apple was the first commercial smartphone brand to introduce satellite communication on its iPhones. Recent iPhones have satellite communication for emergency communication. Huawei and Honor have also debuted satellite communication in their recent flagships. Huawei's flagship smartwatch is also capable of sending SOS through satellite.

However, it seems like Samsung may soon join the list. According to an APK Teardown post (via Android Authority), a bunch of Samsung apps have shown early signs of satellite communication. Some text strings suggest that Samsung is working on satellite communication.

Google Messages has been adopting a satellite SMS feature, and now it seems like Samsung is working with Google to optimize Galaxy devices for satellite communication. Multiple apps, including Samsung Messages, Samsung Phone, and Emergency SOS, were found to have some traces of satellite communication.

Satellite communication traces were found inside Emergency SOS version 15.5.00.14, Samsung Messages version 15.5.10.39, and Phone app version 15.2.80. Here are the text strings;

Emergency SOS

Emergency texts via satellite

If you call emergency services when you’re out of range or not connected to a mobile network, we’ll connect you via satellite so you can send an emergency text.

Samsung Messages

Satellite mode not supported

Samsung Messages doesn't support satellite messaging. To send and receive texts via satellite, you need to make Google Messages your default messaging app.

Samsung Phone

You're in satellite mode. You can send text messages, including to 911. Emergency calls may still connect if a mobile network is available near you.

Send message

You can send and receive text messages in Satellite mode. Emergency calls may still connect if a mobile network is available near you.

The recent code changes suggest that Samsung Galaxy devices could support satellite SMS through Google Messages. Notably, whenever required, Samsung Messages could redirect Galaxy users to Google Messages to send SOS messages by connecting to satellites.

Do note that the deployment could take place with Android 15 later this year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series could get the feature through Google Messages.