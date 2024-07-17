Here's our first real-world look at the Google Pixel 9 series, including Pixel 9 Pro Fold

It seems like Google is following its tradition of not keeping anything under wraps this year as well because, thanks to all the leaks and rumors, we know almost everything about the upcoming Pixel 9 series.
Now, ahead of their official debut, all models of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have popped up at Taiwan's NCC certification, which is equivalent to FCC (via Android Authority).
The NCC regulatory authority revealed multiple images of the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The images give us our first real-world look at the devices and also give us a peek into their battery sizes, charging speeds, cameras, and even internals.
The four Pixel 9 series models were spotted at the NCC: the Pixel 9 with GUR25, the Pixel 9 Pro with GEC77, the Pixel 9 Pro XL with GZC4K, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with GGH2X model numbers. Here are all the details about each one of the Pixel devices, one by one:
Pixel 9
- Model number: GUR25
- Battery capacity: 4,558mAh
- Charging speed: 24.12W
Pixel 9 Pro
- Model number: GEC77
- Battery capacity: 4,558mAh
- Charging speed: 25.20W
Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Model number: GZC4K
- Battery capacity: 4,942mAh
- Charging speed: 32.67W
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
-
Model number: GGH2X
- Battery capacity: 4,560mAh
- Charging speed: 20.25W
Gallery: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold NCC
The new camera module on the back of the Pixel 9 series phones corroborates a previous design leak. Moreover, the new camera module on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also evident. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a corner hole-punch camera in the inside display, reminiscent of the Pixel 4a.
Google will debut the Pixel 9 series at the Pixel Hardware event on August 13. The Pixel 9 series is expected to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and also be equipped with Samsung's M14 OLED displays, which are better than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra.
