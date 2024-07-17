Here's our first real-world look at the Google Pixel 9 series, including Pixel 9 Pro Fold

It seems like Google is following its tradition of not keeping anything under wraps this year as well because, thanks to all the leaks and rumors, we know almost everything about the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Now, ahead of their official debut, all models of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have popped up at Taiwan's NCC certification, which is equivalent to FCC (via Android Authority).

The NCC regulatory authority revealed multiple images of the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The images give us our first real-world look at the devices and also give us a peek into their battery sizes, charging speeds, cameras, and even internals.

The four Pixel 9 series models were spotted at the NCC: the Pixel 9 with GUR25, the Pixel 9 Pro with GEC77, the Pixel 9 Pro XL with GZC4K, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with GGH2X model numbers. Here are all the details about each one of the Pixel devices, one by one:

Pixel 9

Model number: GUR25

Battery capacity: 4,558mAh

Charging speed: 24.12W

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 NCC

Pixel 9 Pro

Model number: GEC77

Battery capacity: 4,558mAh

Charging speed: 25.20W

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 Pro NCC

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Model number: GZC4K

Battery capacity: 4,942mAh

Charging speed: 32.67W

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL NCC

Pixel 9 Pro Fold