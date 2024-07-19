Google Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation reach lowest price of £129

If you're in the United Kingdom and want some affordable earbuds from a reputable brand with active noise cancelation, then check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro. These earbuds are available in Bay, Charcoal, Coral, Lemongrass, and Porcelain - this is a great assortment if you don't want to settle for a standard black or white.

Let's be clear, these aren't ordinary earbuds, they come with several intelligent features that make them worth every penny. First, you have something called Silent Seal to deliver active noise cancelation. Silent Seal adapts to your ear to help block out outside noise.

Next, you have Volume EQ which adjusts the tuning when you turn the volume up or down so that highs, mids, and lows are balanced. The final big sound feature is transparency mode which allows you to hear outside sounds in real time if you need to pay attention to your surroundings while continuing to consume content.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are also designed to be used for a long time. For example, they include sensors that monitor the pressure in your ear canal so that earbuds can relieve it so you can keep them in longer. The battery in these earbuds will give you 11 hours of listening time and up to 31 hours with the charging case.

Not only are the Google Pixel Buds Pro suitable for all-day use, but they should also last you a long time before you need a new pair as they're water resistant. This will protect them against both sweaty workouts and rainy days.

If you're sitting there thinking these seem pretty cool, but I have an iPhone, there is no need to worry. The Google Pixel Buds Pro works on both Android and iOS devices or any Bluetooth 4.0+ device for that matter.

For those of you who are using Android, however, these earbuds will be extra helpful. You can ask Google to give you walking directions, respond to texts, and get live translations completely hands-free.

If you are convinced by the Google Pixel Buds Pro, get them now on Amazon for just £129, they're currently discounted by 35% from £199. As mentioned before you can get them in the following colours: Bay, Charcoal, Coral, Lemongrass, and Porcelain.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

