Google improves its generative AI in Search Labs to help shop for products and plan trips

By enhancing its AI capabilities in Search, Google is introducing more features for users that will improve their shopping and travel experiences.

Recently, the company also rolled out its AI-powered “Help Me Write” capability to Google Workspace Labs that help users compose emails by giving them drafts. They can also edit the text according to their liking.

In a blog post today, Google revealed three updates to provide helpful insights and information to users. The company mentioned it is working on its generative AI experience in Search Labs to help provide users with a detailed description of their desired restaurants, hotels, or tourist attractions. The data is gathered not only from the web but also reviews, photos, and Business profiles.

The blog post elaborates on the new addition by stating:

“You might ask if a certain restaurant is good for large groups or whether they’re vegetarian-friendly. Or maybe you want to know when people recommend visiting a particular landmark, so you can avoid the crowds. With this improved experience in SGE, you’ll get useful insights to guide you along the way, so you can spend less time planning and more time enjoying the plans you’ve made.”

Another feature of generative AI in Search Labs provides users with an AI-powered snapshot highlighting the specifications of the product the customer wishes to buy. For example, if the individual wants to buy Bluetooth speakers, the Search results would display product descriptions, photos, reviews, and ratings to provide an extensive overview of the available options.

Additionally, Google introduced the “Add to Sheets” feature that allows users to store the relevant data in the form of a spreadsheet. This capability essentially removes the need to “copy and paste” information and lets people share the spreadsheet with their friends and family to plan trips.

That being said, these features are only available in Search Labs. Google clarified that these are experimental and will need to be fine-tuned depending on the feedback provided by Search Lab users. Lastly, as Google mentioned at the I/O 2023, in this new experience, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.

Interested individuals who want to test these capabilities can sign up for Search Labs by clicking the Labs icon on the latest versions of the Google app on Android and iOS or the Chrome desktop new tab page.