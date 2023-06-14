Google's email writing AI is now rolling out to Android and iPhone

Google has started rolling out its email drafting tool Help Me Write to Android and iOS devices. The generative AI tool which is part of Workspace Labs was announced at Google I/O 2023 last month and it's already available on Gmail's web version for users to try out.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the email writing tool on Android and iOS is similar to how it works on the desktop version of Gmail. You can throw natural language prompts at the AI which in turn drafts emails as per the requirement. The email draft can be refined with various options like Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, or I'm Feeling Lucky. You can also ask the AI tool to re-write the text if you don't like the draft at all, however, you won't be able to go back to the previous version after that.

Help Me Write is available as part of Google Workspace Labs, a testing program that allows users to try out new AI features in Google's work apps such as Gmail, Docs, or Slides. However, Google cautions that you shouldn't consider "Workspace Labs features as medical, legal, financial or other professional advice."

To use Help Me Write, open the Gmail app on your Android or iPhone, then tap the Compose button. Here, you'll find the Help Me Write button in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can edit the text generated by the AI as per your liking and also send feedback to Google.

You need to sign up for Google Workspace Labs to use Help Me Write on your device. It might take a while for the feature to arrive on your mobile app if you joined the program recently. Google's AI writing assistant is also available on Google Docs where you can give prompts to write a blog post or rewrite existing text to add more detail. Speaking of which, WordPress recently got an AI-powered writing assistant that can draft blog posts, translate language, and offer grammar suggestions.