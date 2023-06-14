Microsoft Surface device owners can now buy replacement parts to repair them themselves

Repairing and replacing something simple on a tablet or laptop by a owner of that device can be nearly impossible, due to the lack of official parts sold to civilians and the right tools for the job. Today, Microsoft announced that it will offer owners of select Surface devices a way to buy official replacement parts for many of their components directly from the Microsoft Store.
The company's blog post stated:
While we have always offered world-class warranty and repair services via Microsoft support, we have been working to increase repair options by designing products that are easier to repair and by expanding our network of Authorized Service Providers. As part of this larger initiative, we are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair.
The Microsoft Store now has a section devoted to Surface replacement parts. As the blog post mentions, these parts are being offered to owners who no longer have active warranties for these products. It also has more info on how to repair Surface devices, along with downloadable service guides. You may also need to buy tools to repair and replace parts, and you can buy them separately via iFixit.
Here's the list of Microsoft Surface devices, and the parts owners can repair and replace themselves:
Surface Pro 7
- Kickstand
Surface Pro 8
- Kickstand
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- SSD Door
Surface Pro 9
- Kickstand
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- USB-C
- Surface connect charging port
- Back cover
- Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
- Thermal module
- Camera front and rear
- Camera deck
- Power and volume button
- SSD door
Surface Pro 9 5G
- Kickstand
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- USB-C and audio jacks
- Surface connect charging port
- Back cover
- Speaker
- Thermal module
- Camera front and rear
- Camera deck
- Power and volume button
- SSD door
Surface Laptop 3
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Rubber feet
Surface Laptop 4
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Rubber feet
Surface Laptop 5
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Rubber feet
- USB-C and audio jacks
- Surface connect charging port
- Enclosure
- Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
- Thermal module
Surface Laptop Go 2
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Rubber feet
- Fingerprint reader
- Surface connect charging port
Surface Laptop Studio
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Surface connect charging port
- USB-C and audio jacks
- Cosmetic plate
- Keyboard/trackpad
- Feet
Surface Studio 2+
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Thermal module
- Internal power supply unit
- Rubber feet
At the moment, only people in the US, Canada, and France can purchase these Surface replacement parts, but more markets will be added in the future.
