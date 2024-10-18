Google Photos on the web now automatically backs up folders from your computer

Backing up your photos and videos from your PC to the web version of Google Photos is becoming easier, as Google is adding support for automatic folder backups. Previously, users had to manually select images and videos and upload them from their computers to Google Photos on the web.

Thankfully, this is changing, as according to a fresh report, the new functionality added to the web version of Google Photos automates the process. Users simply need to visit the photos.google.com website and select the "Back up folders" option from the Upload menu to enable automatic folder backup.

Google Photos will then prompt the user to choose a folder and also ask permission to view files inside the selected folder. After the setup is finished, Google Photos on the web will look for new files inside the selected folder for automatic upload. The feature is similar to the Google Drive for Desktop app on both Mac and Windows.

The folder backup pop-up also displays the number of files and the backup size being uploaded. So, you can keep a check on the data being used for upload. You can also remove the selected folder simply by tapping the three-dot menu icon next to it. Additionally, you can also add another folder by selecting the "Add folder" option.

There is a downside to this new Google Photos automatic backup feature. Unlike the Google Drive desktop app that automatically backs up your files in the background, you need to periodically visit the web version of Google Photos to back up selected folders. But it is still better than manually uploading photos and videos from your computer.

On Android, Google has been spotted working on a new video player that not only brings a refreshed user interface, but also adds new controls such as the Loop button, and the pause button now appears underneath the video. The video player also provides haptic feedback when seeking the video using the new dotted seek bar.

Source and image: 9To5Google