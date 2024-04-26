Google Pixel 8a ads leaked, promises seven years of security updates, IP67 rating and more

After multiple rounds of leaks revealing the price and the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a, now a fresh set of ads of the alleged Google Pixel 8a have surfaced online showcasing various features of the device. More importantly, they confirm seven years of updates for the Pixel 8a, the same as that of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

While the Pixel 8a is speculated to launch at the upcoming Google I/O event on May 14, it seems like we won't have to wait for the actual launch event to know about the features Pixel 8a will come with. Android Headlines has leaked a set of Pixel 8a advertisements that showcase some notable secrets of the Pixel 8a.

According to the leaked ads, the Pixel 8a will pack an 'AI-mazing' camera on the phone, which will bundle features such as Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. Both Best Take and Night Sight aren't new features for the Pixel 8a; however. The Audio Magic Eraser is a feature that was added last fall to the Pixel 8 series and is a great addition to the mid-range Google phone.

There are other features that the ads showcase, such as screening calls with Call Assist, getting a summary of emails on the spot, and Circle to Search. Also, the ads have revealed the specifications of the device, and as expected, the Google Pixel 8a is powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, the same processor that powers the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has also mentioned fast charging but hasn't mentioned how many watts of fast charging is supported. Interestingly, the ads mention support for Google One VPN, which is something that is going away in June. It is possible that these ads were made before the decision to kill Google One was taken, or it's just that Google One will be promoted till its last breath.

Furthermore, the leaked ads also mention that the Pixel 8a is IP67 dust and water-resistant. One thing that Google has highlighted is that the Pixel 8a will get seven years of 'security updates', instead of just updates. So, the update policy may not be the same as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as we are expecting.