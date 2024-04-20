Latest leak reveals the price of the Google Pixel 8a in Canada, no longer a mid-range phone

As per the speculations, we are soon approaching the launch of Google's next mid-range offering, the Pixel 8a, but the leaks haven't stopped pouring in. We recently saw leaks showcasing the device in all four colors Google is planning to launch it in. Then, we have also seen the alleged Google Pixel 8a in real-life images. Now, we have leaked the pricing of the Google Pixel 8a in Canada, which will disappoint you considering the package that is being offered for that particular price.

A fresh leak from PassionateGeekz shows the pricing of the Pixel 8a on a Canadian retailer's website listing. According to the leak, the Pixel 8a 128GB variant is allegedly priced at CAD 705 (roughly $510), while the 256GB variant is allegedly priced at CAD 790 (roughly $572). This is a huge CAD 200 (approx. $144) increase when compared to the CAD 599 launch price of the Pixel 7a.

If the leak turns out to be true, then charging CAD 200 ($145) more for a phone with just about okay-ish upgrades over last year's model is just asking too much. Speaking of specs, the Pixel 8a is alleged to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It will offer 128/256GB of onboard storage.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Pixel 8a will carry the same cameras as the Pixel 7a, i.e., a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Pixel "A" series has always been positioned as a budget offering from Google that comes with most of the features of the standard Pixel phones at a low cost. However, looking at the leaked pricing, the Pixel 8a doesn't seem to fit well in the budget category. Well, these are just leaks and rumors at the moment, and anything unofficial should always be taken with a huge grain of salt.