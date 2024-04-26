Tricky Trials is the official name for the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 free update

In October 2023, developer Mojang first announced plans for a new free update for its hit sandbox game Minecraft. It was labeled by version number 1.21, and today, Mojang announced that its final and official name will be Tricky Trials.

In a blog post and an accompanying YouTube video, Mojang says the name comes from one of the update's features, the new trial chambers. These will be procedurally generated underground chambers where players will face "tricky" challenges. There will also be a new mob creature, the tornado-like Breeze.

Along with the trial chambers and the new Breeze mob, the Tricky Trials update's biggest feature is the Crafter, which will add automatic crafting to Minecraft. Another new feature is the Copper Bulb, which can create light but can also dim over time due to oxidation. Another new mob, the skeleton-like creature known as the bogged, will also be a part of the update.

Mojang has not announced when the Tricky Trials update will become available for Minecraft gamers, but these updates are usually released sometime in the middle part of the year.

Mojang has already officially released another free update, called Armored Paws, earlier this week. The 1.20.5 update adds the new passive mob, the armadillo, to the game. There are also eight wolf variants included in that update, along with the new Wolf Armor.

Mojang also made some changes and improvements to its Realms Plus server hosting subscription service this week. They include the addition of Realm Stories, a social networking feature where players can share Minecraft screenshots with each other, chat about their in-game adventures, and more. Realms Plus also now has drops of Character Creator in-game items every month. Finally, you can sign into a Realms Plus Minecraft server and get "eight extra chunks" of render distance in your games.