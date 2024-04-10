Leaked Google Pixel 8a live images reveals the phone in its full glory ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch, details about the Pixel 8a have continuously popped up online. After being spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the phone's renders were purportedly shown in a Google Fi Wireless ad. The leaks haven't stopped, and now we have our very first real-life images of the Google Pixel 8a.

Thanks to leaked real-life images by leakster TechDroid on X, both the front and back designs of what seems to be the Google Pixel 8a are visible. The images suggest that Google has indeed gone ahead with rounded bezels for its upcoming mid-range offering, which was previously introduced with the premium Pixel 8 series.

The leaked images show the Google Pixel 8a with thick bezels all around the display, slightly less than the Pixel 7a, with more meat at the bottom section. One important differentiator is that the alleged Google Pixel 8a shown in the leaked images has a matte finish on the back panel, compared to the glossy finish on the Pixel 7a.

The purported real-life images show the Google Pixel 8a in black, which could be the rumored Obsidian variant, which is one of the colors the company is expected to launch its upcoming mid-range device. As per the leaked images, the volume rockers and the power button are located on the right side, and the buttons do look tactile.

Speaking of the camera housing, the images show a familiar camera housing with two cameras on the left edge and an LED flash on the right edge of the camera visor. A Google logo is also visible at the center of the back panel.

Google is tipped to power the Pixel 8a with the Tensor G3 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is speculated to come with a 120Hz 6.1-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Besides, Google is rumored to increase the price of the Pixel 8a, and it would be slightly more expensive than the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is tipped to launch at the Google I/O 2024 event, which is scheduled for May 14th.