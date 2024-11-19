Google reportedly working on a Pixel Laptop powered by Android

Recently it was reported that Google was working on the Pixel Tablet 2, which could be powered by an upgraded Tensor chipset and could come with an official keyboard cover. The tablet is rumored to come with upgraded cameras and slightly thinner bezels compared to the original Pixel Tablet. It appears that that's not the only device Google is working on.

According to the latest reports, Google is also working on a high-end Pixel Laptop. Folks at Android Headlines affirm that the project has been greenlit by Google, with a dedicated team behind it. The Pixel Laptop is internally codenamed "Snowy" and is reportedly compared to several high-end laptops including, MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, to evaluate and incorporate the best features.

There is another report that gives us more information about the rumored Google Pixel Laptop. Notably, Android Authority suggests that the laptop will likely be powered by Android instead of ChromeOS. It is believed that, instead of focusing on Android-powered Pixel Tablet and Chrome OS-powered Pixel Laptop, the company could commit to using Android for both devices.

Since the company is speculated to be targeting the premium laptop market, Google could put more emphasis on a premium build, as hinted by the laptops the company choose to test its upcoming laptop against. For now, it is very early stages of development and much of the information is speculative. We would advise you to take any piece of information with a huge grain of salt.

Google has released a bunch of laptops, or Chromebooks in the past. The last one was released back in 2019, called the PixelBook Go. So, it remains to be seen if the upcoming laptop will be a rebirth of the Chromebook line or introduce an Android-powered laptop.