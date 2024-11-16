Google tipped to be working on the Pixel Tablet 2 with an upgraded chipset and camera

Google released its Pixel Tablet in 2023, featuring solid specs such as a 10.95-inch 2560x1600 LCD panel, Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, front and back 8MP cameras, quad-audio speakers, and more. While it fell short of competing with the best Android tablets, Google now seems to be working on the second-generation Pixel Tablet that could turn the tables.

Reportedly, Google is working on the Pixel Tablet 2 with upgraded specs and also an official keyboard cover. We also have information about some of the specifications of the upcoming tablet. Notably, the official keyboard case for the Pixel Tablet 2 will attach to the tablet via pogo pins on the back, allowing it to prop up for convenient use.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet 2 is also speculated to get some upgraded hardware. The device is said to launch with upgraded cameras. While there is no specific information about the cameras, the device may offer better processing and include new camera features.

More importantly, the Pixel Tablet 2 may come with an upgraded Tensor chipset. The current Pixel Tablet uses the Tensor G2 chipset, and the new version could be the Tensor G4 or even the Tensor G5, depending on its release date. Either chipset would make the Pixel Tablet 2 eligible for seven years of updates and enable support for display output.

On the software side, the Pixel Tablet 2 could launch with Android 15 or even Android 16 out of the box, which could bundle even more new features. According to sources (via Android Authority), Google is unlikely to change the design of the Pixel Tablet 2, and it will more or less remain similar to the original Pixel Tablet.

Early prototypes of the Pixel Tablet 2 show the cameras and power buttons on the left, the volume rockers on the top left, and the third mic beside the camera instead of on the right side. The top and bottom bezels may be trimmed down for a better look.