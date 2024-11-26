Google's iOS app now inserts search links directly into webpages

Google's Search app on iOS is getting an update that will change the way users interact with webpages. According to a report by 9to5Google, a new feature called "Page Annotations" is being rolled out, which would essentially integrate Search functionality right into webpages.

Page Annotations identify what Google deems "interesting entities" on a webpage and highlight them with clickable links. When a user clicks on a highlighted entity, they will be taken to a search results page within the Google app itself, exiting the original webpage and opening a pop-up window. Basically, the feature inserts links in webpages that the website publisher did not include and without their permission.

This new feature has its upsides and can change how we consume web information. On the one hand, it might make the research process easier by allowing users to effortlessly switch between webpages and search results without leaving the Google app. In addition, it might provide a more focused search experience by showing only the most relevant results for a specific entity.

However, there are also some possible downsides to consider. For one, Page Annotations could lead to users spending more time within the Google app ecosystem and less time exploring the broader web. Additionally, there is a concern that Google may prioritize its own search results over those from other providers.

To possibly address any concerns, Google has stated that website owners can choose to opt out of Page Annotations. However, the opt-out process can take up to 30 days, meaning that users may be exposed to the feature for an extended period of time.

It will be interesting to see how users and website publishers or owners respond to the feature. With this new feature, Google walks a tightrope between innovation and user control. The success of Page Annotations may hinge on striking a balance that respects website design, user privacy, and the intended flow of information.