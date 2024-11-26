The camera module on iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could get larger next year

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce some significant changes to the iPhone 17 lineup. Previously, it was reported that the company is facing some problems regarding the slim profile of the rumored iPhone 17 Slim/Air. Now, the latest report adds that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will shift to new frame material next year.

As per the report by The Information (via 9To5Mac), Apple will be shifting over to aluminum frames from titanium for the iPhone 17 models. The report doesn't specify the reason behind this change, but it appears to be imminent:

Apple’s other iPhone models will also undergo significant design changes next year. For instance, they’ll all switch to aluminum frames from stainless steel and titanium, one of the people said.

Moreover, the camera modules on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are tipped to get even bigger. The rectangular camera bump will be made of aluminum and could occupy more space on the back than before.

Based on the details, the top half of the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models could feature part aluminum and part glass design. Notably, the bottom half of the back panel will remain glass to ensure compatibility with wireless charging technology:

The back of the Pro and Pro Max models will feature a new part-aluminum, part-glass design. The top of the back will comprise a larger rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass. The bottom half will remain glass to accommodate wireless charging, two people said.

This development, combined with an earlier report of the iPhone 17 Pro Max featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, points to a major redesign in the upcoming iPhones. The top-of-the-line model is also rumored to be equipped with 12GB RAM and an upgraded cooling technology, allowing for better performance and efficiency.