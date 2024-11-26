Netflix now offers streaming to Naver Plus subscribers at no extra cost

Netflix has partnered with South Korean internet giant Naver to offer a new streaming option to Naver Plus subscribers. The duo will supply Netflix's catalogue to Naver Plus users at no extra cost, with benefits similar to Netflix's 'Standard with Ads' plan.

"Starting today, members can access Netflix’s diverse content offerings through a Naver Plus membership," the streaming giant said in a blog post.

As the name suggests, Standard with Ads is an ad-supported plan from Netflix that gives access to movies, TV shows, and mobile games. You can stream Netflix in 1080p quality on up to two devices simultaneously. You can also download movies and episodes on two devices for offline watching.

The ad-supported plan may not offer access to some movies and TV shows due to licensing restrictions, indicated by a lock icon on the title. While ads are currently not shown in games and Kids profiles, it's not possible to skip or fast-forward them during movies and TV shows.

Meanwhile, Naver Plus is a premium subscription service by Naver that gives access to digital content, movies, TV shows, webtoons, and shopping benefits, among other things. The subscription costs its users 4,900 won per month ($3.50), whereas Netflix's ad-supported plans in South Korea cost 5,500 won per month.

The streaming giant has some original Korean titles lineup for release, including the mystery romance series The Trunk (November 29), Single’s Inferno season 4 (2025), and Squid Game season 2 (December 26). Its recent attempt at live sports streaming with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight attracted over 65 million concurrent streams.

As per reports, Netflix attracted over 5 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, and almost 50% of Netflix sign-ups are related to ads plan accounts. The company started experimenting with its ad-supported plan in 2022, and after some initial hurdles, it now has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU).