Latest Google Search app update brings customizable icons on iOS

It was recently reported that Google is working on upgrading the UI of its Android QR code scanner. The new UI brings a new launch animation and tweaks the button placements to make it much easier to use with one hand.

Google has also recently ditched continuous scrolling for its search feature on desktop and mobile. Switching back to the old page system will help generate search results faster, and people won't be slapped with search results that they haven't requested.

Now, Google's latest update for the Search app on iOS brings multiple new home screen icons. The latest Google Search app update for iPhone and iPad, which is a browser in itself, brings a total of four customizable home screen icons placed inside a rounded-square box.

According to the report, the new Google Search app update for iOS, apart from the default red, green, yellow, and blue "G" logo inside a white box, also brings a dark background version. Then there is a dark "G" icon inside a white background and white "G" icons inside a black background.

The new dark icons will go great with the new home screen customization features that were recently introduced with the iOS 18 update. Notably, you can turn all of your app icons to dark mode with the iOS 18 update on your iPhone, or match them with your device's wallpaper.

The Google Search bar widget on Android also offers the same logo colors as those introduced with the Google Search update for iOS. To customize the Google Search home screen icon, you need to navigate to Settings > General > Change app icon. The new icons were spotted in the Google Search iOS app version 324.0.

The new icons also join the square and rectangular Google Search widgets that offer shortcuts for text, Lens, and Incognito queries.

Source and image: 9To5Google