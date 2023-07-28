Grounded celebrates its third birthday today with news of a major upcoming update

Three years ago today, the Microsoft-owned developer Obsidian Entertainment launched its survival game Grounded in early access for the Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

The game, which can be played solo or with up to three friends in multiplayer, has a very different take on the survival game genre. It was set in a typical backyard, where a bunch of kids find themselves suddenly shrunken down to the size of an ant.

The goal is to survive the perils of the backyard, including attacks by spiders, bees, and other normally small creatures.

Since the early access release, the game has received lots of updates with new content. In September 2020, Grounded finally left the early access stage with its 1.0 release.

It also added support for the Xbox Series X and S consoles. In April, it added the Super Duper update with new wasps and drones to fight, and more.

Today is the third anniversary of Grounded's early access launch, and Obsidian took the time to note that milestone with a quick post on X (formerly Twitter).

🎉 it's our third early access birthday today yippee!!! 🎂✨



(Thank you so much for being a part our journey, from Early Access to Full Release to now! We love y'all so much. Stay safe, and stay Grounded. 💚 💚 💚 ) pic.twitter.com/UmrlT8p0XJ — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 28, 2023

The team also held a Twitch stream earlier this week to celebrate the game's third birthday. As posted on the Grounded X account, the Twitch stream also revealed that Obsidian is not yet done with the game.

📣 If you missed the Grounded Birthday stream, we made a little announcement about the next update. pic.twitter.com/p5ipaHOZG1 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 27, 2023

The announcement was made that the team is working on a major update to Grounded that should launch sometime before the end of the year. More details about that update will be revealed sometime this fall.

In addition to new updates for Grounded, Obsidian is working on two major new games for Microsoft: the sci-fi RPG sequel The Outer Worlds 2, and the fantasy RPG Avowed, the latter of which is due for release in 2024.

