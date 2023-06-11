Obsidian's next RPG Avowed is out next year, gameplay trailer is here

It was during the 2020 Xbox Games Showcase that Obsidian unveiled Avowed, its next major RPG project. After three years of silence, the fan-favorite studio returned to the latest 2023 edition of the showcase to reveal what it has been working on. Catch the gameplay trailer above.

Unfortunately, the launch is not happening this year, with Obsidian announcing a 2024 release window for the Microsoft platform exclusive AAA entry. This is slated to be the first AAA game by Obsidian for Xbox since Microsoft's acquisition of the studio.



"Unique to the world of Eora, the Living Lands is home to bustling port towns and rolling hills adorned with weird and fantastical plant life," the studio revealed today. "Every part of the Living Lands is home to its own ecosystem. Around every corner there are creatures, sentient mushrooms, or tribes of lizard-like Xaurips looking to make you their next meal… "

Avowed is set in world of Eora, the same planet that the studio's Pillars of Eternity CRPG series is based on. As can be seen in the trailer, the original two games' isometric control style has been ditched to go for a first-person experience this time. Players will be using swords, shields, pistols, magical spells, and other abilities, with dual wielding support, to take down foes.

Avowed is out on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms sometime in 2024. Being a first-party Xbox studio launch, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers are gaining access to the title on day one too for no extra cost. Obsidian is also currently working on The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to its well-received RPG entry from 2019.