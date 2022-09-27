After two years in early access, Obsidian's survival game Grounded is now out

Xbox Game Studios' Obsidian Entertainment now has another game release under its belt. After over two years of continuous updates, Grounded, the cooperative survival game with shrunken down protagonists, has finally left its early access tag behind and has reached version 1.0.

The game follows four friends that have been mysteriously shrunk to the size of an ant. Now stuck in the backyard, the group has to explore, build, and survive the perilous new setting with its "giant" insects and various biomes.

With the full release, the game now touts 13 biomes, 44 creatures, and a full-fledged storyline that follows the mystery behind the shrunken protagonists. The new update has brought 10 minutes of cinematic cutscenes, hundreds of lines of fully voice acted dialog, new bosses, armor sets, weapons, building materials, achievements, and much more. Head here for the complete changelog of Grounded 1.0.

Being developed by a small team at Obsidian, Grounded entered Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview (alongside Xbox Game Pass) programs in 2020. Within just 48 hours of launch, the game had gathered over a million players, and by 2022, that number had reached over 10 million. The title also features handy arachnophobia safe options to make its numerous spiders less spider-like.

Grounded is now available on PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with a $39.99 price tag. The game is also included on Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming services.