Halo 5 PC port was scrapped due to "significant" tech issues according to former dev

Microsoft has been bringing Halo back to PC in full force since 2019, going on to release the Halo: The Master Chief Collection and the most recent entry, Halo Infinite, over the years. Even the Halo: Spartan twin-stick shooters and the RTS entries Halo Wars have landed on the platform. However, the one title that's refusing to hop over from Xbox consoles to PC is Halo 5: Guardians. It seems plans were in motion to bring the game over at some point, though.

The 2015-released Halo 5: Guardians has just turned nine years old, prompting its many fans to once again ask for a PC port. Unfortunately, according to Tyler Owens, a former developer at 343 Industries, a port was scrapped entirely due to "significant tech hurdles" encountered by the studio.

"I wish but it’s never going to happen [in my opinion]," says Owens in a social media post. "I think the port that was being considered ran into significant tech hurdles and was scrapped."

Owens was an Infrastructure Engineer at 343 Industries when Halo 5: Guardians was in development and currently serves as a build engineer for Apex Legends. Exact details on these tech issues were not shared by him, though, with Owens going on to say that "l honestly wasn’t as connected to high levels details on my role at the time."

What's interesting is that 343 Industries released Halo 5: Forge on PC back in 2016. A standalone experience that offered the map editor and custom game functionality from the full game to PC gamers, letting Windows players create and share multiplayer maps. Campaign and multiplayer matchmaking for official maps were obviously missing from this version.

343 Industries, now Halo Studios, is currently working on multiple Halo projects, all utilizing Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. A new remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is rumored to be one of these games.