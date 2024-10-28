Google may introduce these AI and camera features with Pixel 10 and 11

Google launched the Pixel 9 series this year, which was also joined by the company's second foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The phones pack a lot of new AI image trickery, such as Add Me, Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Super Res Zoom video, Pixel screenshots, and more. Now, a leak has given us a peek into the AI and camera features that the Google Pixel 10 and 11 could come equipped with.

According to a massive leak by Google's gChips division (via Android Authority), credible documents reveal that the Tensor G5, which could debut with the Pixel 10 next year, will get "Video Generative ML" features. The features description reads: "Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app." This suggests that Pixel users will be able to edit their videos more easily using AI, possibly usable with the YouTube app, especially YouTube Shorts.

There are some other AI features spotted in the document such as "Speak to Tweak," which may let users say their edits and the photo editor will edit the images, then there is "Sketch to Image," which is self-explanatory and is already offered by Samsung Galaxy phones. Google is also said to be working on a "Magic Mirror" feature, but how it will work is still a mystery.

The Tensor G5 is also tipped to come with notable camera improvements. Notably, the chipset will support 4K 60fps HDR video, compared to the 4K 30fps HDR video on current Tensor G4 chipset. The PIxel 11 is mentioned in the document to offer 100x zoom capabilities, similar to Samsung Galaxy Ultra phones, which will be powered by Machine Learning for both photos and videos.

The "Cinematic Blur" feature is also anticipated to get an upgrade on Pixel 11, with support for 4K 30fps. There is also mention of a "video relight" feature that may help to change the lighting condition in a video. Pixel 11 is also tipped to feature a "Ultra Low Light Video" mode. All these features look promising, and could be a game changer for the upcoming Pixel phones.