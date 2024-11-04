Halo 2's lost E3 demo from 2003 returns soon for Master Chief Collection on PC

It was well over a year ago that 343 Industries (now Halo Studios) revealed that it was working with the community to bring back the Halo 2 demo that wowed crowds back at E3 2003. Celebrating the iconic game's 20th anniversary, a level recreated using the original demo's assets is releasing for Halo: The Master Chief Collection as a mod on PC.

"The response to the demo at E3 was electric, and nearly every Halo fan remembers that demo and where they were when they were first blinded by its majesty," says Halo community director Jarrard. "Best of all, none of us ever would have expected that 20+ years later, a group of passionate community modders would bring this demo to life as a full-fledged mission."

After months of work, the original assets and development files of the E3 demo had been meticulously recovered and put back together by a team of modders named Digsite and other community members.

However, considering the demo was built on a custom engine of Bungie that wasn't actually used for any games, the assets were not compatible with any version of Halo 2.

"Even the original executable is difficult to work with, as you need an Xbox developer kit to get it to boot, which is in increasingly short supply even within the studio," explains Halo Senior Franchise writer Kenneth Peters. "But now, in 2024, we have the Digsite-developed tools to analyze and automate up-porting old assets, and the unearthed knowledge to know why Bungie built things the way they did in the demo."

Halo Studios names community members like Steven Garcia, Ludus, Neo Te Aika, Sean T, xScruffyDaSasquatchx, and Killzone for their hard work in bringing back this lost gameplay scenario, rebuilding it as a playable level, and testing it for bugs.

The remastered Halo 2 E3 Demo will be released as a mod for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on November 9. Steam players will be able to download it via the Steam Workshop for free. Halo 2 turning 20 is also a major part of Halo Infinite's newest season, with a dedicated playlist featuring seven maps from the classic game now available. Even Forza Horizon 5 has joined in on the celebrations.