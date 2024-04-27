Halo: Infinite's next Operation update, Banished Honor, will add a new in-game item store

343 Industries continues to release smaller "Operations" content updates for its sci-fi shooter Halo: Infinite. The next such update is called Banished Honor, and it will dropped on Tuesday, April 30.

The Halo Waypoint site has posted a number of blog entries going over the features of Banished Honor. Perhaps the biggest is the new in-game store called The Exchange. It will not only give players a way to get some older customization items that have not been available for a while but also come with a new in-game currency, Spartan Points.

Before people get upset that this is a new microtransaction deal, 343 Industries says Spartan Points are not bought with real money. Instead, they can be earned through a player's in-game actions. Specifically, they can be collected in the following ways:

Completing your first Daily Challenge will award 250 SP (rather than XP).

Completing the weekly Ultimate Reward will award 1,000 SP (instead of a misc. customization item).

Operations Reward tracks will offer up to 15,000 SP (replacing misc. other rewards).

The next update will also bring some sandbox improvements to the game. That includes some balance changes to some weapons, some tweaks to gameplay modes like Firefight, and more. The update will even return the Plasma Pistol's ability to shoot at the game's vehicles to disable them with an EMP blast.

Forge map editors will get two new sets of objects with the next update. One will offer 150 pieces of content that have an alien world theme. The other will let map makers access to 100 objects based on the game's long-time enemies, the Flood.

As with previous Operations updates, Banished Honor will also include a new and free 20-tier Operation Pass with character customization items based on, of course, the Banished. The week after the update drops, there will also be some maps added to the current playlist.