Halo: Infinite will soon let Forge editors add the game's multiplayer announcer in maps

Earlier this week, 343 Industries and Microsoft announced the next free update for the sci-fi shooter Halo: Infinite. The Operation: FleetCom update, which is coming July 30, will bring back the classic VIP gameplay mode, and will also see the return of the Headhunter mode later on.

However, that's not all the update will offer players. People who like to create new maps in the game's Forge editor will be getting some big updates on July 30 as well. The Halo Waypoint website has the details on the Forge update.

The biggest new edition is one that Forge editors have been waiting for a long time to access. The voice of Jeff Steitzer, the actor who has handled the voice of the multiplayer game's announcer for all of the main games in the Halo series back to the original in 2001, can now be added to Forge maps in Halo: Infinite.

343 Industries says:

With the arrival of the next content update, players will have access to over 1,000 of Jeff Steitzer’s voice lines in Forge. Implementing these into your modes and experiences will add just that extra layer of authenticity, immersing you further into custom experiences that will feel like they’re dev-made—or perhaps you just want to have fun with these lines being at your disposal and go for maximum silliness!

The Forge update will also allow map editors to add the soundtrack from Halo: Infinite’s campaign mode into their creations as well, which will be helpful for editors who want to make their own campaign themed maps.

Other features that will be part of the Forge update on July 30 will include new nav marker controls, access to over 600 new words and phrases that can be put into the player's heads-up display, and new nodes for the returning VIP gameplay mode.

Operation: FleetCom will also include some balance changes for many of Halo: Infinite's weapons, along with more updates for the game's ranked system.