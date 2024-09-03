Halo Infinite Champions Operation update released with some retro Halo: Reach action

Fans of Halo: Infinite have been getting the smaller Operations content updates for the sci-fi shooter for several months now. Today, the latest such update, Champions, is rolling out now with some retro vibes to an earlier game in the franchise.

The Halo Waypoint site has the details of the new Champions Operation update. The main update is for Halo: Infinite's Firefight mod. Six Forge-made maps created by community members are now available in a new Firefight: Battle For Reach playlist, based on maps and missions from 2010's Halo: Reach.

Refuge - Originally Headlong in Halo 2 and remade as Breakneck for Reach’s Anniversary Map Pack, Refuge brings us back to the city streets of New Mombasa which must be defended from an alien menace.

Courtyard - Return to SWORD Base, the setting of the third and ninth mission in Halo: Reach, where Noble Team deployed to protect a vital facility belonging to the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Gyrefight - A classic from Halo: Reach's Noble Map Pack, Tempest returns in Halo Infinite as Gyre—only you won't be fighting each other this time...

Powerhouse - A hydroelectric plant we visited regularly during the day in Halo: Reach's multiplayer, but got to experience at night in the campaign mission Nightfall, this settlement calls upon Spartans to protect it once more.

Ardent Prayer - Operation: UPPER CUT marked a decisive tactical victory for the UNSC, as Noble Team successfully utilized the corvette Ardent Prayer as the delivery mechanism for an improvised slipspace bomb to destroy the supercarrier Long Night of Solace. Jorge-052 sacrificed himself, believing that his final act was saving Reach, before a fleet of Covenant reinforcements arrived.

Lone Wolf - They're gone—Emile, Carter, Kat, Jorge... but their sacrifice enabled you to bring a very important package to Captain Keyes before the UNSC Pillar of Autumn departed for destinations unknown. The end has come, Reach has fallen, but in this place you will make a valiant final stand. Do not go gentle into that good night.

In addition to the new community maps, the Champions Operation includes a new 20-tier Operation Pass where players can earn new cosmetics that have a Emissary armor set. There are also some returning cosmetic items that can be purchased by earning Spartan Points.