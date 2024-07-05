The latest Halo Infinite Operation update adds the BTB: Sentry Defense mode and more

On Tuesday, Microsoft's Xbox Live online gaming service suffered a major outage that lasted for several hours. As a result, fans of Microsoft's sci-fi shooter game Halo: Infinite were unable to immediately check out the latest Operation content update for the game that also launched on Tuesday.

Now that the outage has been fixed, fans can check out the content for the new Anvil Operation. The biggest addition is the gameplay mode BTB: Sentry Defense. In a post on the Halo Waypoint site, we get more information on the new mode.

BTB stands for Big Game Battle, and in this case, the model has two team of 12 players each facing off. Each team also has its own Sentinel Boss, which was introduced as the Adjutant Resolution sentry in Halo Infinite's campaign mode.

The blog post states:

Each team will have 2,000 points when they deploy into battle with two giant (and chatty) Sentry turrets to defend. As damage is dealt to your turrets, the available score drops, and if you reach 0 points it’s game over. This means you have options. If you’re confident in your ability to deal damage, everyone can roll out and take on the enemy turrets en masse. If you aren’t sure, the classic divide and conquer method allows you to deal damage to the enemy Sentries while protecting yours.

The map playlist for BTB: Sentry Defense includes a new community made map, Command.

In addition to the new map and gameplay mode, the Anvil Operation update includes a new 20-tier Operation Pass, where players can earn new in-game cosmetics including armor, a new emblem, and more. All players will also be able to get the new Disability Pride Month armor coating, visor, and emblem.

The Avil Operation update will remain live in Halo: Infinite until July 30.